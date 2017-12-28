HS Basketball: St. Mary's girls remain unbeaten, boys still winless

By: Ken Kosirowski

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 11:26 PM CST

Updated: Dec 27, 2017 11:26 PM CST

In a battle between top-five teams in Class A, St. Mary's defeated Shanley 59-52 on Wednesday afternoon.

The boys teams also dueled Wednesday, but the Deacons, led by Jake Kava, kept the Saints from acquiring their first win of the season. Shanley won the game 77-58.

