HS Basketball: Class A state preview

The Class A state tournaments begin Thursday, and no one has an easy first round matchup.

On the girls' side, Century takes on Sheyenne. A three-point duel could emerge between Lilly Keplin and Maggie Manson, who shoots about 40 percent from downtown.

Defending champs Legacy have a tough matchup with Fargo Davies, who have two players--Taylor Fey and Alyssa Paper--shooting over 50 percent from the floor. The Eagles also excel at protecting the basketball while generating steals defensively.

Mandan will have to slow down Devils Lake's Mattea Vetsch, who scores 15 points a game. St. Mary's will face Red River, and the foul game could play a factor, as Red River shoots less than 60 percent from the free throw line.

On the boys' side, no West teams will have to go through regular season No. 1 Fargo Davies, who lost a loser-out to Red River. The Roughriders sit at 10-15 overall.

Jamestown's got a date with West Fargo. 6'3" guard Joe Pistorius leads the Packers and has shot around 50 percent from the floor this season.

St. Mary's will play Sheyenne, who have two big playmakers in Zach Westphal and three-point specialist Keaton Ballestad.

Mandan faces off with Shanley in game that will feature a battle of big men--Shanley's 6'5" Cam Saville and Mandan's 6'6" Elijah Klein. But after Klein's 28-point, 15-rebound performance in the state qualifier against Minot, senior forward Trae Steckler believes Klein will be up to the task.

"He's just a tough kid. He really wants it, and come tournament time, we all grow up basically and we're there for each other," Steckler said.

Thursday tip-off times are below:

Girls (all in Fargodome):

1W Century vs 4E Sheyenne, 1 p.m.

W3 St. Mary's vs 2E Red River, 3 p.m.

W4 Legacy vs E1 Davies, 5 p.m.

W2 Mandan vs E3 Devils Lake, 7 p.m.

Boys (all in SCHEELS Center):

1W Century vs E4 Red River, 2 p.m.

W3 Mandan vs E2 Shanley, 4 p.m.

W4 St. Mary's vs E1 Sheyenne, 6 p.m.

W2 Jamestown vs E3 West Fargo, 8 p.m.