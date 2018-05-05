HS Baseball: Legacy, Bismarck High more than in-city rivalry in the Patton household

The rivalry between Legacy and Bismarck High turns personal for the next three years in the Patton household. Father, Jim, is the head baseball coach for the Demons, while son, Benjamin, is the starting shortstop and lead off hitter for the Sabers. And mom, well, she tries to keep the peace.

"He's always been in my dugout," Benjamin said. "Seeing him in another dugout is a little weird."

Jim coached Ben for several years growing up, now dad looks to use those years of scouting to his advantage.

"I've been scouting him and watching him since he was nine," Jim said.

So far the scouting has not helped. Ben has three hits and his team is 3-1 against Bismarck this season.

"I thought I knew his weak spots," Jim said. "We were able to get him to strike out, but he did get his first base hit off us."

"They'll be be bragging," Ben said.

Ben's success against his father's team leads to interesting conversation around the dinner table.

"He always says 'No matter who's on the mound, he's going to strike me out,'" Ben said.

And mom, Cindy, is there for all the festivities.

"It can be tense" Cindy said, "very tense at home."

To ease her stress, Cindy sometimes looks for other events to attend.

"Her first inclination is to opt out," Jim said, "Not go to either game."

On game days, Cindy's loyalties fall toward her son.

"All in all I'm pulling for Ben," Cindy said, "and we're a Saber."

"She's sold out now," Jim said.

After the games, father and son make sure to take separate cars home.

"We both are kind of in hurry to get home," Jim said.

"If we had the same car," Ben said. "I couldn't imagine the arguing that would be going on."

But even though Jim and Ben are very competitive, dad will still give pointers to his son.

"Anything that I can do to help him out," Jim said, "I'm still going to do that, too."

There's still a chance theses two teams could meet again the WDA tournament and potentially the state tournament.