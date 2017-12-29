Girls HSBB: No. 2 Shiloh Christian survives scare
The girls basketball team at Shiloh Christian survived a scare from Rugby on Dec. 28.
The Skyhawks won the back-and-forth contest, 45-44.
Shiloh Christian remains unbeaten on the season.
