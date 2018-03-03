Girls HSBB: Mandan's Thomas interviews with Joey Lamar after WDA semifinal win
Mandan girls head coach Abby Thomas meet with Joey Lamar after the Braves defeated St. Mary's 62-60 in the WDA semifinals on Mar. 2 at the Bismarck Event Center.
