Sports

Girls' HS Tennis: West Fargo Sheynne defeats Legacy

By: Joey Lamar

Posted: May 04, 2018 10:38 PM CDT

Updated: May 04, 2018 10:38 PM CDT

The Legacy Sabers dropped a non-conference match with West Fargo Sheyenne on May 4 at the Sanford Sports Complex.

Legacy fought tough in the No. 2 rated singles match and the No. 4 rated singles match going three sets.

However, they were unable to pull out the win, as they lost 7-2.

