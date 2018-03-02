Girls Class B State: Killdeer, Grant County upset their way to semifinals
Killdeer and Grant County pulled off upsets in the quarterfinals of the Girls Class B State Tournament in Minot on Mar. 1.
No. 5 Grant County had a flare for the dramatic in their first round matchup with No. 4 Kindred. Alexis Bentz made a three-pointer as time expired. The Coyotes walked with a 60-57 win.
Grant County will take on the No. 1 seed Medina P-B tomorrow at 8:15 p.m.
Killdeer, who came in unranked, knocked off No. 3 Rugby, 51-45.
Killdeer faces Thompson at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow.
Seeds were determined by the coaches that qualified for the state tournament. Coaches ranked teams one through seven. The teams that finished in the top of voting were seeded according to the number of votes recieved. The reaming three teams were matched up by random draw. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.
