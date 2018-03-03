Girls Class B State: Grant County, Killdeer to meet in championship
Grant County and Killdeer won their state semifinal games on Friday night to advance to the title game.
The Cowboys took down the Thompson Tommies 48-47, while the Coyotes upset top-seed Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 49-47.
The state championship tips off at 8:00 p.m. Saturday night.
More Stories
-
South Korean President Moon Jae-in welcomed Kim Jong Un's apparent…
-
As Colin Kaepernick made his way to the podium, a surprised crowd…
-
LAS VEGAS (AP) - World series leaders South Africa are into the USA…
Don't Miss
-
Want to be a KX Weather Kid?
We are looking for KX Weather Kids!Read More »
-
KX Gives Back
KX Gives BackRead More »
-
Visit the 2018 KX Sport Show
2018 KX Sport ShowRead More »
-
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.