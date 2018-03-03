Girls Class B State: Grant County, Killdeer to meet in championship

By: Ken Kosirowski

Posted: Mar 02, 2018 11:21 PM CST

Updated: Mar 02, 2018 11:21 PM CST

Grant County and Killdeer won their state semifinal games on Friday night to advance to the title game.

The Cowboys took down the Thompson Tommies 48-47, while the Coyotes upset top-seed Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 49-47. 

The state championship tips off at 8:00 p.m. Saturday night.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected