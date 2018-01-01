Dec. 31 - Plays of the week
KX Sports top plays from the week ending on Dec. 31.
5. Bartholomew Ogbu blocks a shot.
4. Tayden Soupir shows off the handles and makes a shot.
3. Isaiah Thomas scores a goal off a faceoff.
2. Josh Pikarski completes a beautiful dive.
1. Ryan Ripplinger and Kyle Burwick win their divisions at the Rumble on the Red.
More Stories
-
As Colin Kaepernick made his way to the podium, a surprised crowd…
-
PERTH, Australia (AP) — Angelique Kerber won both of her matches as…
-
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Jim Caldwell may have been the Detroit…
Don't Miss
-
Want to be a KX Weather Kid?
We are looking for KX Weather Kids!Read More »
-
Marketplace Foods Weekly Ad
Weekly adRead More »