Dec. 31 - Plays of the week

KX Sports top plays from the week ending on Dec. 31.

5. Bartholomew Ogbu blocks a shot.

4. Tayden Soupir shows off the handles and makes a shot.

3. Isaiah Thomas scores a goal off a faceoff.

2. Josh Pikarski completes a beautiful dive.

1. Ryan Ripplinger and Kyle Burwick win their divisions at the Rumble on the Red.