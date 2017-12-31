College Basketball: Minot State sweeps Saint Cloud State in dramatic fashion
The Minot State men's and women's basketball teams defeated Saint Cloud State on Dec. 30 at the MSU Dome.
The women trailed 20-9 at one point in the first half, but came back to win the game, 61-58. The win was their fifth overall on the season.
On the men's side, MSU improved to 12-1 after a 82-80 win. The Beavers improve to 6-1 in Northern Sun play.
More Stories
-
As Colin Kaepernick made his way to the podium, a surprised crowd…
-
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Alex Hornibrook's first pass of the night…
-
MADRID (AP) — Diego Costa says he's ready to play for Atletico Madrid…
Don't Miss
-
Want to be a KX Weather Kid?
We are looking for KX Weather Kids!Read More »
-
Marketplace Foods Weekly Ad
Weekly adRead More »
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.