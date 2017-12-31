College Basketball: Minot State sweeps Saint Cloud State in dramatic fashion

By: Joey Lamar

Posted: Dec 30, 2017 10:59 PM CST

Updated: Dec 30, 2017 10:59 PM CST

The Minot State men's and women's basketball teams defeated Saint Cloud State on Dec. 30 at the MSU Dome.

The women trailed 20-9 at one point in the first half, but came back to win the game, 61-58. The win was their fifth overall on the season.

On the men's side, MSU improved to 12-1 after a 82-80 win. The Beavers improve to 6-1 in Northern Sun play.

