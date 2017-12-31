College Basketball: Minot State sweeps Saint Cloud State in dramatic fashion

The Minot State men's and women's basketball teams defeated Saint Cloud State on Dec. 30 at the MSU Dome.

The women trailed 20-9 at one point in the first half, but came back to win the game, 61-58. The win was their fifth overall on the season.

On the men's side, MSU improved to 12-1 after a 82-80 win. The Beavers improve to 6-1 in Northern Sun play.