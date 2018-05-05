College Baseball: U-Mary loses two in home debut
The University of Mary baseball team lost their first two games of a four-game set against Minot State on May 4 at Municipal Ballpark.
The Marauders fell in Game 1, 4-2.
In the second game, U-Mary lost, 6-3.
Today's game were first time U-Mary has played a home game this season.
The Marauders try to win two games and salvage a split tomorrow against Minot State.
