College Baseball: U-Mary loses two in home debut

The University of Mary baseball team lost their first two games of a four-game set against Minot State on May 4 at Municipal Ballpark.

The Marauders fell in Game 1, 4-2.

In the second game, U-Mary lost, 6-3.

Today's game were first time U-Mary has played a home game this season.

The Marauders try to win two games and salvage a split tomorrow against Minot State.