Sports

Class "B" golfers head north

By: Jim Olson

Posted: May 04, 2018 11:01 PM CDT

Updated: May 04, 2018 11:01 PM CDT

MAFB - Area golf teams converged on the Roughrider golf course at the Minot Air Force base where the Glenburn boys golf was held. Despite windy conditions, the temperatures were near ideal for the 7 varsity teams on hand.

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected