Class B Girls State: Grant County wins first ever basketball state championship

By: Joey Lamar

Posted: Mar 04, 2018 12:16 AM CST

Grant County won its first ever Class B basketball state championship on Mar. 3 at the Minot State University Dome.

The Grant County Coyotes defeated Killdeer, 53-44.

The Coyotes led 20-19 at the break. 

In the second half, Grant County outscored 33 to 25 in the second half.

 

