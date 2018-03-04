Class B Girls State: Grant County wins first ever basketball state championship
Grant County won its first ever Class B basketball state championship on Mar. 3 at the Minot State University Dome.
The Grant County Coyotes defeated Killdeer, 53-44.
The Coyotes led 20-19 at the break.
In the second half, Grant County outscored 33 to 25 in the second half.
Latest News
