Class B Boys Basketball: Mandan Holiday Tournament first round recap

Shiloh Christian, Bottineau, Flasher and Hettinger-Scranton all earned first-round victories Wednesday to tip off the Mandan Holiday Tournament.

The Skyhawks started the day against Grant County and used plenty of pressure defense to create additional scoring opportunities on the other end. Shiloh Christian won the game 63-28.

Flasher then defeated Turtle Lake-Mercer-McCluskey 66-63, so the Bulldogs will face the Skyhawks in the next round of the winner's bracket. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. Thursday.

Later in the day Bottineau defeated Wilton-Wing 75-51, and Hettinger-Scranton beat New Salem-Almont 57-33 to close out the first round. Bottineau and Hettinger-Scranton will face off at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.