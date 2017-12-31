The St. Mary's boys basketball team is off to an 0-7 start. Which is surprising because this team is filled with many guys who won the Class AA football state championship.



Five seniors on the St. Mary's boys basketball team helped the football team win the Class AA state title.



"We had a lot energy coming off of that win," Hudson Bradley said. "It's definitely different."



What's different for these guys, is still searching for their first win a month into the season.



"Pretty high expectations for ourselves," Luke Kambeitz said. "We know what we can do. We were that close last year. Returning all these guys that we had from last year gives us really big expectations. We think we can go to state with this group."



So far, the chemistry has been on the floor, but that has not led to wins. However as the season goes on, the players feel their close bond will help.



"When you play those games in football," Kambeitz said, "the nerves kind of go away. That'll be beneficial to us when we get to some big games."



And there are other benefits as well.



"We kind of now what to do," John Nordberg said. "The leadership and the teamwork needed to win a state championship."



And while this senior class has won three state titles in four years in football, they just want to make the state tournament once in basketball.



"Being a better team will get the younger kids excited," Nordberg said. "We want to create a culture here of winning basketball, not losing basketball and that just what we are trying to do."



On Jan. 4, St. Mary's faces their toughest test of the season when they host Mandan.