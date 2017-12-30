Boys HSBB: Shiloh Christian takes Mandan Holiday Tournament unchallenged
The Shiloh Christian boys basketball team claimed the BNC National Bank Mandan Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 29 hosted by Mandan High School.
Shiloh defeated Bottineau, 68-48.
Hettinger-Scranton earned a third place finish after a 57-29 win over Flasher.
Turtle Lake-Mercer-McClusky finished in fifth.
New Salem-Almont placed seventh.
