Boys HSBB: Shiloh Christian takes Mandan Holiday Tournament unchallenged

By: Joey Lamar

Posted: Dec 29, 2017 11:28 PM CST

Updated: Dec 29, 2017 11:28 PM CST

The Shiloh Christian boys basketball team claimed the BNC National Bank Mandan Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 29 hosted by Mandan High School.

Shiloh defeated Bottineau, 68-48.

Hettinger-Scranton earned a third place finish after a 57-29 win over Flasher.

Turtle Lake-Mercer-McClusky finished in fifth. 

New Salem-Almont placed seventh.

