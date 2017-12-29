Boys HSBB: Shiloh Christian, Bottineau to meet in Mandan Tournament title game

After semifinal wins, Shiloh Christian and Bottineau will meet in the BNC National Mandan Holiday Basketball Tournament at Mandan High School on Dec. 29.

Shiloh Christian coasted to win against Flasher, 71-46.

Bottineau also had an easy time with Hettinger-Scranton. Bottineau won, 79-53.

In the consolation round, Wilton-Wing defeated New Salem-Almont, 55-47.

In the other consolation game, Trapper Jacobs scored his 1,000 career point as Turtle Lake-Mercer-McClusky defeated Grant County, 69-34.