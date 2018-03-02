Boys HSBB: Ken interviews Brandon Schafer before Mandan's first round WDA playoff game

By: Joey Lamar

Posted: Mar 01, 2018 09:39 PM CST

Updated: Mar 01, 2018 09:39 PM CST

Ken Kosirowski interviews Mandan head coach Brandon Schafer before the Braves' first round WDA match up against Jamestown.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected