Boys HSBB: Davis uses his size to his advantage

Tanner Davis has had a big year offensively for Bismarck. Tanner has worked on using his size to his advantage.

Tanner Davis has full plate of responsibilities.



"As a senior," Davis said. "I have to be more of leader."



This is not completely new for Tanner. During football season, Tanner took on a similar role.



"Teach the younger guys," Davis said. "It's the same thing in basketball. Just teaching the younger guys and getting them ready."



While leading, Tanner also has to worry about improving his own skill set. Especially on the defensive end.



"Last year," Davis said. "I worked on [defense]. Going into WDA and the state tournament. I felt like I was confident. This year, I feel like I'm a lot more confident going up and guarding smaller guards."



Shorter guards are a problem for the 6-foot-2 Davis.



"When you're up on the little guard give him a lot more space," Davis said, "use my length to my advantage because I have long arms. So back off a lit bit."



Offensively, Tanner does not have to worry.



"Coach tells me, 'If I'm open shoot it,'" Davis said.



and Coach Jordan Wihelm loves to see Tanner be aggressive.



"There's not many guys that you can just sit back and eat popcorn and watch shoot and just really enjoy it," Wilhelm said. "It's so effortless for him on offense."



And when the game is on the line, Tanner wants the ball, but remains an unselfish teammate.



"We have a bunch of shooters all around," Davis said, "and whoever is hot that game, we just want to find the hot hand. If you're hot take the shot."



Tanner and the Demons look to advance to the WDA championship game tonight against Mandan.