The North Dakota sports media continues to overlook the Century boys basketball team.

The Patriots are 4-2, but those two loses came to an Mandan undefeated team and Bismarck, who is 6-0.

Century also knocked off the then-No.1 Minot at home by 29 points, but the guys are not focused on late December rankings, they just want to keep improving.

"Every day working on defensive fundamentals," junior guard Treyton Mattern said, "and little things to try and get better as on overall team. We try to work on our offensive skills to put the ball through the basket."

On Jan. 2, The Patriots look for their sixth win of the season at home against Legacy.