Boys HSBB: Century left out of the top 5 in latest poll

By: Joey Lamar

Posted: Dec 28, 2017 11:42 PM CST

Updated: Dec 28, 2017 11:42 PM CST

The North Dakota sports media continues to overlook the Century boys basketball team.

The Patriots are 4-2, but those two loses came to an Mandan undefeated team and Bismarck, who is 6-0.

Century also knocked off the then-No.1 Minot at home by 29 points, but the guys are not focused on late December rankings, they just want to keep improving.

"Every day working on defensive fundamentals," junior guard Treyton Mattern said, "and little things to try and get better as on overall team. We try to work on our offensive skills to put the ball through the basket."

On Jan. 2, The Patriots look for their sixth win of the season at home against Legacy.

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected