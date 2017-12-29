Boys HS Hockey: Century, Bismarck suffer first defeats of the season
The boys high school hockey programs of Bismarck and Century each lost their first game of the season on Dec. 28.
Century lost to Grand Forks Central. After five minutes, the Patriots trailed 2-0. However, Century battled back to tie the game at 2 after one period. The final score was 6-5 in favor of Grand Forks Central.
Bismarck also lost. The Demons also faced an early 2-0 hole against Grand Forks Red River. Bismarck cut the deficit in half by the end of the first. However, last year's state runners-up only mustered one more goal in a 4-2 loss.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
