Sports

Boys HS Golf: Century wins St. Mary's Invite on tiebreaker

By: Joey Lamar

Posted: May 04, 2018 06:56 PM CDT

Updated: May 04, 2018 06:56 PM CDT

The Century golf team claimed their first win of the season on a tiebreaker on May 4 at the St. Mary's Invite held at Tom O'Leary.

Century and Minot tied for the lowest team score at 297. Jamestown, Bismarck High and Mandan rounded out the top five.

Century won the match because their No. 5 golfer posted a lower score than Minot's No. 5 golfer.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected