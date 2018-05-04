Boys HS Golf: Century wins St. Mary's Invite on tiebreaker

The Century golf team claimed their first win of the season on a tiebreaker on May 4 at the St. Mary's Invite held at Tom O'Leary.

Century and Minot tied for the lowest team score at 297. Jamestown, Bismarck High and Mandan rounded out the top five.

Century won the match because their No. 5 golfer posted a lower score than Minot's No. 5 golfer.