Beavers baseball team closes in on championship

By: Jim Olson

Posted: May 04, 2018 10:55 PM CDT

Updated: May 04, 2018 10:55 PM CDT

Bismarck, N.D. - The Minot State baseball team was on the road today as they wrap up regular season play today and tomorrow. The Beavers were in Bismarck to take on the University of Mary and with a 4 game sweep could wrap up a first ever NSIC regular season conference title.

 

