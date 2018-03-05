3-4 Plays of the Week:

5. Century boys basketball: Cade Feeney's steal and acrobatic layup to tie Minot late in the WDA semifinal

4. St. Mary's boys basketball: Cole Gendreau's drive and contested layup to help upset Bismarck High in WDA quarterfinal

3. Mandan boys basketball: Elijah Klein's and-one to tie Minot in state qualifier game

2. Century boys basketball: Kade Amundson steal and game-winning buzzer beater to defeat Minot in WDA semifinal game

1. Grant County girls basketball: Alexis Bentz game-winning buzzer beater to advance in Class B state tournament