3-4 Plays of the Week

By: Ken Kosirowski

Posted: Mar 04, 2018 11:26 PM CST

Updated: Mar 04, 2018 11:26 PM CST

3-4 Plays of the Week:

5. Century boys basketball: Cade Feeney's steal and acrobatic layup to tie Minot late in the WDA semifinal

4. St. Mary's boys basketball: Cole Gendreau's drive and contested layup to help upset Bismarck High in WDA quarterfinal

3. Mandan boys basketball: Elijah Klein's and-one to tie Minot in state qualifier game

2. Century boys basketball: Kade Amundson steal and game-winning buzzer beater to defeat Minot in WDA semifinal game

1. Grant County girls basketball: Alexis Bentz game-winning buzzer beater to advance in Class B state tournament

