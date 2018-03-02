Students Build on Skills While Building Bridges

Students in Williston High School's physics class aren't expert engineers...at least not yet.

But they are being judged by them.



"They got really into it, really fast. We had a significant amount of buy-in," says math and science teacher Amanda Skinner, speaking of the students' enthusiasm for the project.

The students constructed bridges from balsa wood.

The bridges were then put to the test by measuring the amount of weight they could hold.



"First, it was really stressful. Because we only had an hour and a half to build a bridge," says Mirada Senior, a Williston High School senior.

And things only became more intense from there. After sketching and constructing the bridge, the students' work was put to the test.

"Like so many things can go wrong right now," says Senior.

Apart from practicing design skills and learning engineering basics, the students are acquiring practical skills like teamwork.

"They've worked together, they've suffered together, they've broken their bridges together," says Skinner.

And in the process of making, and breaking bridges, the students have also built bridges....with one another.



"We worked together really well. We all had our own assignments and what not," says Garrett Ramsey, a Williston High School junior.

And they took with them skills they can undoubtedly use regardless of what career they pursue.



Students built the bridges in class Tuesday and then tested them Thursday.



The engineers say they plan to do this project again next year.