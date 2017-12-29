Football Player to Go On Two-Year Long Mission Trip

With 18 sacks in his final season with the Watford City High School Wolves, Jaydn Ewing is already making an impact on the field.

But now he wants to focus on making an impact off the field.



"My family and I have always done service and stuff. And just to see people's face when you do service, it really humbles you because you're giving back," says Ewing.

The defensive end will be playing for NDSU on a full scholarship-in 2 years.



"I think they showed the most interest in me. And I really liked that. And they also have a great program. It's a no-brainer," says Ewing.

And his decision to postpone college for a church mission trip was also a no-brainer for the teenager.

His father played football for BYU and also attended a church mission trip. But Ewing says the decision was all his own.



"A goal my whole life, it's always been I'm going on a mission and I'm going to play college football. I don't know where I'm going to paly college football, but I'm going on a mission," says Ewing.

Now he does know where he'll play college football. But his mission trip destination is a complete mystery for now.



"I'd like to stay stateside. I'm kind of a picky eater," says Ewing.

But it seems that wherever Ewing is headed, he's destined for great things.

Both on and off the field.



Ewing will find out within the next couple months where he'll be headed on his two year long mission trip.