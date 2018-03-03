Factors Police Consider In Vehicle Pursuits

"It's split second decisions that you have to make," says Sergeant Detective Danielle Hendricks with the Williston Police Department.

A matter of seconds.

That's often the amount of time an officer has to decide whether to engage in a vehicle pursuit. And there are many factors to take into consideration to decide if to pursue and when to call off the chase.



"What circumstances are you fleeing from. And then the officer takes into consideration are you in a residential area, the time of day, the weather, road conditions," says Hendricks.

And the stakes are high.

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, from 1996-2015, there was an average of about one death per day caused by pursuit related crashes.



"Pull off to the right and wait until it's safe to proceed forward with your day," advises Hendricks.

The Williston Police Department saw a slight increase in the number of pursuits from 2016 to 2017.

Hendricks has been involved in a handful of pursuits in her own career.



"When that subject runs from you or flees from you, it's very instinctive to chase that person or pursue that person. And you have to collectively gather your thought," says Hendricks.

Ultimately, an officer can call off a pursuit if he or she deems it unsafe. It's about assessing the situation, weighing the risks, and determining the best course of action to take.



The Williston Police Department reported 145 pursuits in 2017. They've had none so far this year.



The Dickinson Police Department allows officers to initiate a pursuit if a vehicle has been given a signal to stop and the officer has reason to believe the suspect is fleeing to avoid arrest.



However, the department's policy states that a pursuit should be terminated if the risk of the pursuit outweighs the risk of the suspect's escape.