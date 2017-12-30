Construction on Williston Animal Shelter Back on Track

"It's been about two years since I got my first dog that I just meant to foster," says Tamsen Allen.

Allen's first foster pet in Williston was a foster fail.

She wound up adopting the dog.

And it's a common story.

Particularly when fostering is the only option in town.

"Currently, we're foster based and it limits us to the amount of animals that we can rescue and save. Because we depend on those foster homes," explains Tamara Rooks, adoption director with Mondak Animal Rescue.



But a shelter in the works could change that. The rescue estimates that it will be able to house double the number of animals in the shelter than it's currently able to foster. But the project has had a few hiccups.



"We would up switching gears with our construction manager. And we brought on Edman Construction onboard this May. And since May of this year, we're back on track with our construction schedule," says Mark Schneider, project architect.



Originally slated to be fully operational by now, the project is now scheduled to be complete in early 2018. And there are more challenges in sight.



"Our operational expenses is something we're going to be responsible for fundraising every single year," says Rooks.



The shelter will require community support to remain open.



"Not only is it helping the homeless pets in our area. It is helping us in other areas too, such as the boarding facility, the community room," says Rooks.



And some have already pledged their support to the new facility.



"Me and my kids will come in. And they'll volunteer and I'll volunteer still," says Allen.

The majority of the shelter's cost was funded through a private donation. The rescue estimates that it took in about 400 animals last year.

