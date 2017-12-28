Vehicle strikes Highway Patrol Squad Car

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Fargo, N.D. - A North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle was struck on I-29 in Fargo this morning.

The NDHP trooper was investigating a crash that occurred around 9:35 a.m.

Minutes after the patrolman arrived, and while his vehicle was parked, a Subaru Legacy traveling north lost control of their vehicle struck the read of the NDHP patrol vehicle.

According to Highway Patrol, the roadway was covered in ice at the time of the crash.

Seven other crashes occurred in the Fargo metro area this morning. Numerous cars also spun into ditches around town.

ND Highway Patrol wants to remind motorists to slow down during the winter months and to not use cruise control.