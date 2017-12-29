South Dakota Woman Dies From Cold Exposure Following Crash

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A 83-year-old woman from Grant County has died following a crash north of Revillo, South Dakota.



It happened on a gravel road north of town on Saturday. Authorities found the vehicle involved but the driver was gone so an extensive search was carried out.



The body of Nina Brandenburg wasn't found until the next morning. Authorities say it appears Brandenburg left her vehicle after the crash to look for help.



At some point, she fell into the ditch and died from exposure to the elements.