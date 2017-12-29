Winter time reminders to protect your water lines

The Minot Fire Department has a few reminders regarding water lines during these winter months.



The first are in regards to fire sprinkler systems:



Sprinkler lines in vestibules, entryways or other areas that are exposed to cold air should be protected by making sure the door is closed behind you and keep the doorways clear of ice and snow.



You can also crank up the heat in those areas to prevent unwanted damage.

If you leave your residence for an extended period of time, set your thermostat to at least 60 degrees.



When it comes to mobile homes, the fire department suggests placing heat tape around your pipes and make sure it's plugged in.



You can also put insulation around the pipes to prevent freezing.



Be sure to check any skirting vents and close them, as cold air can travel through the underside of the house and freeze your pipes.



"This little bit of prevention that people can do is worth more than what it's going to cost them in the long run to repair a lot of these damages," Stuart Hammer, Minot's fire inspector said.