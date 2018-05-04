Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The unemployment rate hit 3.9% in April for the first time since 2000 according to CNN.

Employers added 164,000 jobs which is slightly below what economists were expecting but was more than in March.

Currently, there are more than six million job openings in the US and the number of people quitting their jobs for a better one is historically high.

The economy has added jobs every month for seven and a half years which is the longest streak on record.

The only other time the unemployment rate was under 3.9% was in April 2000 when it was at 3.8%.