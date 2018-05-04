Twitter Encourages People To Change Their Passwords
CBS Reports that Twitter is urging more than 330 million users to change their passwords after a bug was identified.
KX spoke with a professional about how to create a secure and memorable password.
He says to have different passwords for each account you have so that if a hacker cracks your password - they won't be able to access every account.
He adds to create long passwords - even longer than 8-12 characters.
It's also best to use capital and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters.
"If you have many many many passwords that you're dealing with some people still have to make a list and keep them somewhere," said Mark Jantzer, The Computer Store General Manager.
Twitter says that its investigation showed no passwords were misused or breached but they still recommend changing it so your account is secure.
