Twitter Encourages People To Change Their Passwords

CBS Reports that Twitter is urging more than 330 million users to change their passwords after a bug was identified.

KX spoke with a professional about how to create a secure and memorable password.

He says to have different passwords for each account you have so that if a hacker cracks your password - they won't be able to access every account.

He adds to create long passwords - even longer than 8-12 characters.

It's also best to use capital and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters.

"If you have many many many passwords that you're dealing with some people still have to make a list and keep them somewhere," said Mark Jantzer, The Computer Store General Manager.