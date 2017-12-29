Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Before lots of people, buildings, and automobiles, there was a bunch of open land.

On that open land, people believe that there were dinosaurs roaming.

Jurassic Quest is in North Dakota and is offering people an experience to understand what it was like back in the dinosaur days.

You can stand next to several life size dinosaurs, learn what type of dinosaur it is, and discover the history of these animals.



"I wanted to learn about the different dinosaurs and see all the bones and have fun with the activities," said a Jurassic Quest Visitor.

"They were really fun. It showed how the dinosaurs used to do stuff, I thought that was interesting," said a Jurassic Quest Visitor.

The Jurassic Quest adventure is at the North Dakota State Fair Center.

You can visit until 8 tonight or on Saturday, Sunday, or Monday from 9am-8pm.