Suspended Deputy Fired

Minot, ND - Ward County Sheriff Bob Barnard says the deputy who has been on unpaid leave since November has been fired.

In a brief statement this afternoon, Barnard says, "On this date, December 27th, 2017, Mr. Tim Poston was released from employment with the Ward County Sheriff's Department."

Poston was placed on unpaid leave after it became known that a prescription drug he was taking could leave him unable to drive. The county's attorney advised the county commission that the suspension was proper, considering the possibility that Poston would be unable to perform his duties as a deputy.

The county personnel committee ruled Friday that the sheriff's actions were proper.

Poston had earlier filed a complaint against the sheriff for discrimination, and against the state's attorney for sexual harassment. Both complaints were investigated by an outside agency and dismissed.