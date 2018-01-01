Students ring in the New Year

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A little cold isn't stopping many North Dakotans from ringing in the New Year. Students are keeping busy indoors with the Minot Youth for Christ celebration. The games and activities help to pass the time until the big countdown at midnight.

For the past four years, Mckenzie Lund has attended the event and it has become her favorite way to celebrate the Holiday. She says she loves that it brings all of her friends together in one place.

"They just have a lot of stuff -fun stuff going on and more friends keep coming and it's just a lot of fun." says Lund.

And the party doesn't stop when the clock strikes 12 -- the students will be able to continue ice skating until two in the morning New Year's Day.