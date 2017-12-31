Safe ride alternatives for New Year's Eve

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On New Year's Eve, 48% of highway deaths are alcohol related, according to Mothers Against Drunk Driving. If you're planning on going out and drinking during the holiday, it's important to plan ahead and have a sober ride home.

And there are ways to make sure your night ends safely. You can save your local taxi company's number into your phone before heading out for the night. In areas of the state like Minot and Bismarck, you can download the apps Lyft or Uber to get you where you need to go.

However, The holiday is one of the busiest nights to hit the town, so be sure to call 30 to 45 minutes ahead of when you want to leave.

"We're not the only ride in town, if you're going out and you're going to be partying this weekend, find a ride. Be smart. Be safe." says Cody Blotter, Lyft Driver.

And one driver says if you're worried about finding a cab, you can always ask a friend to be your designated driver.

Minot

Central Cab Company (701) 852-8000

Midnight Taxi (701) 240-7170

Premier Taxi (701) 578-8328

Click here to visit Lyft's website where you can download the app

Bismarck

Williston

Bakken Taxi (701) 770-8999

Brooklyn Cab (701) 641-1258

Century Taxi Service (701) 651-8100

Mr. Kab Taxi (701) 609-7937

Dickinson