Safe ride alternatives for New Year's Eve
On New Year's Eve, 48% of highway deaths are alcohol related, according to Mothers Against Drunk Driving. If you're planning on going out and drinking during the holiday, it's important to plan ahead and have a sober ride home.
And there are ways to make sure your night ends safely. You can save your local taxi company's number into your phone before heading out for the night. In areas of the state like Minot and Bismarck, you can download the apps Lyft or Uber to get you where you need to go.
However, The holiday is one of the busiest nights to hit the town, so be sure to call 30 to 45 minutes ahead of when you want to leave.
"We're not the only ride in town, if you're going out and you're going to be partying this weekend, find a ride. Be smart. Be safe." says Cody Blotter, Lyft Driver.
And one driver says if you're worried about finding a cab, you can always ask a friend to be your designated driver.
Minot
- Central Cab Company (701) 852-8000
- Midnight Taxi (701) 240-7170
- Premier Taxi (701) 578-8328
- Click here to visit Lyft's website where you can download the app
Bismarck
- Dakota Taxi (701) 989-8676
- Taxi 9000 (701) 223-9000
- Click here to visit Lyft's website where you can download the app
- Click here to visit Uber's website where you can download the app
Williston
- Bakken Taxi (701) 770-8999
- Brooklyn Cab (701) 641-1258
- Century Taxi Service (701) 651-8100
- Mr. Kab Taxi (701) 609-7937
Dickinson
- A Superior Taxi (701) 264-9895
- Camajur Bus Service (701) 590-3396
- Dakota Taxi (701) 334-6590
- Home Town Taxi (701) 260-1918
