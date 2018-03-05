Region Boys Class B Tournaments Delayed by Storm
First Round Tuesday Rather Than Monday
Valley City, ND - Local Class B basketball teams will have to wait an extra day to get on the court for region tournaments.
The ND High School Activities Association has announced the first round of all eight regional tourneys will be Tuesday instead of Monday due to the brewing snowstorm.
Quarterfinals will be on the same time schedule as planned, just a day later.
Semifinals will be Thursday and champions will be crowned Friday.
The State Class B Boys Tournament is in Bismarck March15-17.
