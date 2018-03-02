Read Across America Day: Why students celebrate reading

Today is Dr. Seuss' birthday.



With dozens of children's books, he's been an integral part of the learn-to-read process for decades.



That's why today has also come to be known as Read Across America Day.



"What do you remember learning about Dr. Seuss?"

"About all of his books and like, about him being a little wacky and weird," fifth grader Payton Jolliffe said.



His classmate, Owen Streich said, "he's a great author for kindergarteners, first graders, basically any kid."



The man who wrote 45 children's books would be 114 years old today.



His birthday was established as Read Across America Day by the National Education Association, and it calls for every child to celebrate reading.



"I truly believe that every student has the need to be a reader in them, so it's just pulling it out of them and finding exactly what they're interested in," teacher Kyrie Beckman said.



Today isn't the only day that students show a special appreciation for reading. I spoke with some who said they understand that their reading skills will help them reach their career goals in the years to come.



"I want to go to the NFL," Payton said - and so he didn't always care for reading - until he found what piqued his interest - and now he knows it's a skill he'll use for life.



He said, "to be able to know all the types of words and to remember all of the plays and words and all that."



On the other hand, his classmate, Owen, is excited to apply his love for books in the future.

Even though he pictures himself in the world of technology.



"I think the YouTubeing would be knowing a lot of interesting words to say. But with video game making, you can make quizzes with the correct words," Owen said.