Obscenity Charges Against Granville Man

Minot, ND - A Granville man is accused of sending pornographic materials to a girl.

The Ward County Sheriff's Department reports 24-year-old Dillon Jesz turned himself in yesterday on two felony charges of promoting obscenity to minors.

Investigators say the girl's mother reported in October that someone was sending pornographic photos and videos to her 13-year-old daughter through Snapchat.

Investigators say they traced the materials to devices owned by Jesz.



Jesz was released on bond awaiting his initial court appearance.



