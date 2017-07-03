Nodak Speedway Announcer

Every summer on Sunday nights, you can hear the sounds of the cars racing around the Nodak Speedway.

For the past twenty years, Larry McFall's voice has rang out through the stands.

Hannah Davis visited the track to learn more about the man behind the voice.

"Well, announcing races was always one of my dreams when I was a kid. Terry Dean used to announce at the Nodak Speedway back in the sixties, when I started coming in 1965, and Terry -I just started idolizing the guy and trying to talk and copy him when I'd be at home pretending like I was announcing races." said Larry McFall, Announcer at Nodak Speedway.

Twenty years later, he started working as a flag man.

From there, he was given the opportunity to work alongside Charlie Foxx as an announcer.

"Once again, thanks for coming..."

And he's been there ever since.

"It's still something that gives you the feeling that it's a family and you want to still be a part of it and the dirt track racing has done that for me." said Larry McFall, Announcer at Nodak Speedway.

His hard work and dedication to the track has earned him a nomination for the Hall of Fame.

"To even be thought of as -of being in with all those people who are already in that -to me, in my mind- were legends here at the Nodak Speedway and other tracks as well. It's just a great honor." said Larry McFall, Announcer at Nodak Speedway.

He is grateful that the people of Nodak Speedway have kept him around all these years.

"It's been a good ride so far. Don't know if it's done or yet not but thank them for keeping me here." said Larry McFall, Announcer at Nodak Speedway.

McFall says that his main priority is to make sure the fans are entertained.

"I want to be remembered for, 'Hey, that guy put in twenty years at the track and he did a heck of a job and we enjoyed listening to him.'" said Larry McFall, Announcer at Nodak Speedway.

In Minot, Hannah Davis, KX News.

McFall is one of eleven people to be nominated for the 2017 Hall of Fame.

Voting will end at midnight on August eleventh.

