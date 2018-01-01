New Year's Traditions and Resolutions

"Three...two...one!" the crowd says, counting down to a balloon drop.

Little ones unable to stay up until midnight for the ball drop, experienced a Noon Year's Eve celebration.

"Something fun for them to do and so that they can understand that a new year means new beginnings and just an exciting time for everybody," says Leann Alexander, a parent.

Families spent time together with fun activities as they thought about the year ahead.

"It's almost kind of like a restart of everything, you know, you can try things that you wanted -that you didn't get to," says Mitch Meyer, a parent.

For others, the new year is just another Monday.

"Kinda just like another day, another year," says Ayla Jackson, a child at the Putt District.

Around 41% of American adults make a resolution each year, but the trend isn't as popular among children.

Do you have any resolutions? Anything new you want to do next year?

"I don't know," says Ayden Heilman, a child at the Magic City Discovery Center (MCDC).

Camden Ahman shakes his head "No."

"Not really." says Taylor DesLauriers, a child at MCDC.

One little girl I spoke to said she wanted to eat more lasagna in 2018. But most of the people I spoke to said that they just had a goal to better themselves in the New Year.

"My resolution is to step out of my comfort zone," says Kellie Sink, an aunt.

"I'm going to try to be healthier and cut soda out," says Victoria Kimball, a parent.

"Be the best person the best person that I can be, and have fun with the kids and try to spend as much time as I can with them." says Meyer.

Despite looking ahead to what they want to do next year, there are still traditions they plan to keep.

"My dad cooks steak and lobster every New Year's Eve, so that's what I look forward to tonight." says Sink.

Mixing the old with the new.