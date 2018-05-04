N.D. Woman's 22-Year Battle With Lyme Disease

Westhope, ND - It's springtime in North Dakota.

The time when humans and disease-carrying ticks all head outside.

And when the two meet - there can be devastating results.

Jim Olson tells us about one woman's decades-long battle with Lyme Disease she contracted from a tiny tick.

(Jo Khalifa, Westhope) "I got bit here up on the farm behind my right ear."

That was 22 years ago. And today, Jo Khalifa continues to battle the Lyme Disease resulting from that tick bite. She has a business called MoJo Coffee - providing coffee to area retailers and coffee shops. But she has to do much of her work from a wheelchair because of the ongoing attacks from Lyme Disease.

(Jo Khalifa, Westhope) " I have had a struggle with doctors saying you don't have it, it's in your head, they want to give different medications and I was pretty sure that I am normal mentally and I know what I feel and I know what's happening to me."

What's happening to her is happening to thousands of others every year - but medical research has been slow to acknowledge it - and study what's being called Chronic Lyme Disease. Johns Hopkins has established a Lyme Disease Clinical Research Center to better understand and develop treatments for Lyme Disease.

Khalifa says along with the debilitating physical impacts, the disease can be a financial disaster as well.

(Jo Khalifa, Westhope) "Insurance doesn't cover my stage of this disease."

That hasn't stopped her from researching, traveling to see far-off doctors, and even trying out some home-made versions of experimental treatments. She is desperate to find a cure to her suffering.

(Jo Khalifa, Westhope) "I'm willing to take those chances and I have a strong faith.

She is even working on making her joints available for study - after her death - in hopes of furthering research.

(Jo Khalifa, Westhope) "If that's what I was born for to help find a treatment, therapy, cure, something, then it was all worth it."

Meanwhile, she fully plans to stay among the living - and beat the disease that started with the bite of a tiny tick, 22 years ago.

(Jo Khalifa, Westhope) "I'm very hopeful. I've always stayed hopeful through all of this. I feel like I will get better."

Jim Olson, KX News.

Here are some basic precautions if you're going to be in wooded areas or places with long grass:

Wear long pants and long sleeves, use repellents that contain DEET or other tick-fighting chemicals, you can even find treatments for the edges of your yard where ticks might hand out.

And most important: check your body thoroughly, with special attention to warm areas such as under the arms, in hair, and inside the belly button.

If you find a tick, remove it carefully and completely.

And seek treatment if the tick bite area develops a bulls eye

pattern or a rash.



Click here for tick precautions.

Click here for information on Chronic Lyme Disease.