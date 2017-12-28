ND Texas Hold'em Championship Returns Tomorrow

Play your cards right and you could be named the champion of the North Dakota Texas Hold'em Tournament.

Players will have the chance to win big cash, but first Alexus Arthur tells us how the tournament is prepping for the big gamblers.



"Right now we are just in the process of getting everything set up for the entire tournament," said Wendy Rupert, Co-Founder.

Sit at the table.



Take a look at your hand.



Put on your poker face and play the game.

"We get to stand back, we get to watch everybody," said Heidi Rasmussen, Dealer.

One of the biggest charitable poker tournaments is back in Minot.

"This is our family holiday where we get to see a huge community of friends," said Rupert.

For Heidi Rasmussen, it's not about gambling her chips away... instead she's dealing the cards.

"After the first hour or so, if you're paying attention to the players themselves you can start to pick up on things surprisingly," said Rasmussen.

She's been traveling to deal at this tournament for the past 3 years.

"To me it's just more fun to deal on the side," said Rasmussen.

After dealing for all sorts people, she's learned how to read a poker face.

"You're probably holding a pair of jacks and you probably have a set and sure enough when they went to turn it over it was a high pair anyways and a set," said Rasmussen.

As the dealer you aren't the one making the bets.

"It's still playing, you just throw the cards out," said John Mansager.

But you are a part of the game. Reporting for KX News, I'm Alexus Arthur.



The North Dakota Texas Hold'em Championship welcomes players from thirty-nine states and eleven countries.



According to the co-founder this is the largest attended charity poker tournament outside of Las Vegas.

The tournament begins tomorrow evening in Minot at the Vegas Motel and goes through Monday.