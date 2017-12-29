Mountain Lion Season Closes in Part of ND

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Bismarck, ND - The mountain lion late season in southwest North Dakota was closed today after a third female cougar was killed by a hunter.



The North Dakota Game and Fish Department sets the limit in Zone 1 at three females or seven total cats in what's known as the late season.

But there's another, conditional season for hunting mountain lions that opens next Thursday in Zone 1.

It's open until two cats are killed.

The mountain lion season in Zone 2 has no limit and remains open through March.