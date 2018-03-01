Locals give Class B players an experience to remember

For the next 3 days there's only one place where you'll find this kind of excitement.



"I love the Class B," said a local fan.



But the thrills aren't limited to the stands



"It's just a really good experience and we're pretty excited to be here," said player Taylor Zakin.



Zakin and her team traveled over 200 miles from Thompson to be here.



"It seems like the whole town rallies behind the team and I just love how everybody is so supportive of us and it's just a great feeling," said player Kailen Dolleslager.



That support stretches from hometown to host-town, thanks to people like Dan Langemo, a team host. He's been doing this at state tournaments in the Magic City for over 20 years.



"Actually about 25 years, but who's counting," said Langemo.

"Regional champions, regional two champions, how about that," said Langemo as he greeted the team.



As the Thompson Tommies arrived Wednesday night, Langemo made sure to greet them with a police escort.



" I just try to do whatever I can to make it special, to make them feel comfortable to have some fun maybe crack some jokes, keep them loose," said Langemo.



Coach Jason Brend has had his team hosted by Langemo for the past three years.





"He definitely lays out the red carpet every time we show up into town with a police escort and he's just there for us," said Brend.



Langemo says he loves this event.



"I love being around the young people, it's just so much fun, and their just so appreciative of what you do for them," said Langemo.



He adds that he's ready for year 26 of hosting.



The Class B girls tournament started today and ends on Saturday.