KX participates in citywide clean up

The KX news team got down and dirty this afternoon.

Every year the city of Minot holds a citywide clean up.

Volunteers help clean up Minot city entrances.

The KX news team helped pick up plastic bags, old news papers, and plastic bottles.

The clean up event goes through Saturday if you would like to be a part of it contact the Minot Area Chamber of Commerce.

