Jail Time in Drug Crime

Minot, ND - A Minnesota man, his wife and teenaged son pleaded for leniency in a Minot courtroom today saying the man's admitted drug crime last June was a mistake.

But the judge in the case said it was no mere mistake that 49-year-old Chieng Long Yang was using a developmentally disabled man to act as a "mule" to move 122 pounds of marijuana from California to Minnesota.

Judge Gary Lee sentenced Yang to two years in prison on the Class-A Felony charge, saying Yang had made similar drug deliveries through North Dakota seven times in recent months delivering perhaps a half-ton of the drug, and deserved a jail sentence for his crime.

A second Minnesota man is awaiting trial on the same charge.