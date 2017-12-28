It's going to be a dinosaur takeover!

If you or your kids are big dinosaur fans, we might know a place you'll enjoy this weekend.

Jurassic Quest will be taking over the North Dakota State Fair Center in Minot.

The exhibit is a four day event that features all there is to know about dinosaurs.

Visitors will have the chance to interact with over 80 life size dinosaurs, and even ride a few.

"You're talking huge statues of dinosaurs but also you get to learn about their habitat, the things that they ate, different facts about the dinosaurs as well, and they do really focus on making it an interactive exhibit to where you get to go up and you're going to be right up close you don't have to stay so far back away from some of the big exhibits or anything like that," said Vince Azzaello the marketing director at the North Dakota state fair center.

For more information click here.