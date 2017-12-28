Is the cold weather harming your home?

The day after Christmas was great for the Guitiens except for one thing, their home did not smell like their home.



"We woke up and it smelt kind of funny in the house," said Reinaldo Guitien.

Shortly after they found out that what they were smelling was their sewer gas.

"The ice and everything had formed as you see in the picture," said Guitien.



"The ice actually blocks the pipe so no gas is able to come out of it," said Guitien.

Their sewer gas vent got blocked by ice, trapping all the gas in their home , creating a terrible smell and some danger.

Once they found the source they called for help.

"We thought Santa Cause is here, someone is up on our roof, we were kidding with the kids," said Guitien.



Fixing the problem was no big deal.

"He started chipping away with a big screw driver broke off the ice and basically opened up the vent pipes again so that the sewer gas can come out the roof and that took care of the problem," said Guitien.

But had they waited too long, the gas could have been harmful.

"We heard of it being very dangerous with sewer gas cause it is poisonous," said Guitien.



"It's not necessarily dangerous or deadly to people until it gets to higher concentrations," said Minot fire department fire inspector Stuart Hammer.

Inspector Hammer says as the cold weather continues you should watch for other vent pipes around your home.

"Any vents on your roof you want to check them you want to make sure that they are exhausting just fine," said Hammer.

That way you're insuring your health and safety.